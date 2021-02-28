San José boasts of repute and excellence

SJSU offers 145 Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees with 108 concentrations and five credential programmes with 19 concentrations.

The oldest public university on the West Coast and the founding campus of the California State University (CSU) system, San José State University (San Jose State or SJSU) is a public university in San Jose, California. Originally established in 1857 as the Minns Evening Normal School in San Francisco, the university moved to its current location in San Jose in 1871.

SJSU offers 145 Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees with 108 concentrations and five credential programmes with 19 concentrations. The university also offers three doctoral degrees as of fall 2020. SJSU is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). The most popular majors at San Jose State University include Business, Management, Marketing, and related Support Services; Engineering; Health professions and related programmes; Visual and Performing Arts; and Psychology. SJSU’s total enrollment was 33,025 in fall 2020, including approximately 5,400 graduate and credential students.

San José State’s research endeavors play a critical role in preparing graduate and undergraduate students, who work side by side with faculty mentors. The university’s students and faculty members apply their inherent creativity and diversity of thought and experience to range research — from wildfire weather, Mexican philosophy, and ultra-compact dwarf galaxies to water delivery devices, high-performance computing, and Silicon Valley culture. Some of its major programmes include the Mineta Transportation Institute, Moss Landing Marine Labs, and human factors research at NASA.

With its impressive collections of books and digital resources, technology, and services that encourage the discovery and creation of knowledge, King Library supports students and faculty members through the entire research cycle, from the formulation of topics, thesis statement or hypotheses, to the publication and dissemination of the results and conclusions.

SJSU’s student population is one of the most ethnically diverse in the nation. As of fall 2019, graduate student enrollment, Asian, and international student enrollments at SJSU were the highest of any campus in the CSU system.

Rankings for San Jose State University within the 2021 College Simply Best Colleges: #462 in Best Colleges in the US; #139 in Best Public Colleges in the US; #40 in Best Colleges in California; #12 in Best Public Colleges in California; #492 in Best Value Colleges in the U.S.; #42 in Best Value Colleges in California.

SJSU is also ranked #1 ‘Most Transformative University Ranked’ by Money magazine based on graduation rates, earnings, and student loan repayment; #3 Best Undergraduate Engineering programme Ranked by US News and World Report among Public Universities that offer Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees; #8 Top Colleges for Diversity in the Nation Ranked by Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education (WSJ/THE) among colleges and universities in the nation for diversity in school environments.

SJSU is consistently listed as one of the leading suppliers of undergraduate and graduate alumni to Silicon Valley technology firms, and philanthropic support of SJSU is among the highest in the CSU system. About three-fourths of SJSU alumni stay in the Bay Area after graduation. Some of the school’s most notable graduates include musician Stevie Nicks and author Amy Tan. More than a dozen Olympic medalists have also graduated from SJSU, including runner Lee Evans and boxer Chuck Adkins. Other alumni include Intel founder Gordon Moore; ethologist Dian Fossey; and founder of Dolby Laboratories, Ray Dolby.

