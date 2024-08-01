Sanction 5,600 primary school headmaster posts: PRTU TS

PRTU TS urged the government to sanction 5,600 primary school headmaster positions, amending GO 11 and 12, and allot these to BEd and DEd qualified teachers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 10:37 PM

PRTU TS urged the government to sanction 5,600 primary school headmaster positions, amending GO 11 and 12, and allot these to BEd and DEd qualified teachers.

Hyderabad: The Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union Telangana State (PRTU TS) urged the State government to immediately sanction 5,600 primary school headmaster (PSHM) positions by amending the GO 11 and 12 and allot these positions to teachers with BEd and DEd qualifications.

Teacher MLC K Raghottam Reddy, along with former MLC B Mohan Reddy, on behalf of PRTU TS who met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Thursday, wanted an assurance to resolve all issues of teachers under different managements including sanction of PSHMs posts and release of pending DAs on the Assembly floor.

The Chief Minister, according to PRTU TS president P Sripal Reddy and general secretary B Kamalakar Rao, responded positively over the issues and assured to strengthen the primary education system. The teachers and legislators thanked the Chief Minister for convening a meeting with teachers on Friday.