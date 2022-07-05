Telangana: Sand smugglers attack FRO and staff in Aswaraopet

Kothagudem: Sand smugglers have attacked an FRO and personnel and tried to set them ablaze by dousing them with petrol in Aswaraopet mandal in the district during late night hours of Monday.

The incident took place at Tirumalakunta reserve forest area near Bandarugumpu village in the mandal. It was said that Dammapet in-charge forest range officer (FRO) N Venkatalaxmi received a tip off that some sand smugglers were excavating and transporting sand illegally from the streams in the forest area.

The FRO along with staff reached the forest area and waited for the tractors to stop the illegal sand transportation. At that time a resident of Bandarugumpu Baita Dharma Rao, Baita Gopal Rao, his son Baita Sunil, Korsa Suresh, Korsa Dasu and others attacked the FRO and staff.

The assailants doused a forest department jeep, FRO and the staff with petrol in a bid to kill them. However they managed to escape from the attackers and reached Aswaraopet. The FRO Venkatalaxmi lodged a complaint with Aswaraopet police seeking action against the accused.