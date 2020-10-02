Sanderson Farms Championship: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri off to a flying start

A bogey free 66, one of his best starts in last four years, saw him two shots behind co-leaders Charley Hoffman and Jimmy Walker, who started from different ends of the course but came back with similar results of 8-under on Thursday

Missippi: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri’s hot putter got him off to a flying start at the Sanderson Farms Championship, leaving him Tied-7th after the opening round.

A bogey free 66, one of his best starts in last four years, saw him two shots behind co-leaders Charley Hoffman and Jimmy Walker, who started from different ends of the course but came back with similar results of 8-under on Thursday.

Later, Kevin Chappell and defending champion Sebastian Munoz joined him at the top for a four-way lead. Matt Gligic of Canada is fifth at 7-under.

Lahiri was tied for seventh with JT Poston, Keegan Bradley, Cameron Davis and Talor Gooch.

Lahiri knows he needs a good result each week to get into the following week and he is embracing the pressure.

Playing at the Sanderson Farms for only the second time – he was T-45 last year – Lahiri said the Country Club of Jackson reminds him of golf courses he grew up playing on in Asia.

“This is the kind of a start I was have been looking for and trying to get with good starts. Even though the game has been there for last couple of starts, there has been a little bit of volatility. So to open with a bogey free round I am happy.

“I have put in a lot of work in my iron play. I had a chat with my coach Vijay Divecha and my short game coach is here on site and he gave me some of his observation. That was the main point, not of concern, but inconsistency.

“So, it was good to see myself hit some good iron shots and it was very satisfying. Otherwise relatively stress free, even though the course is a little tricky, but playing in morning it was soft.”

Lahiri will need another Top-10 like last week to get a start at the Shriners Hospital Open in Vegas next week.

