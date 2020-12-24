Sangareddy administration traces 26 persons with UK travel history

The results of 17 persons have tested negative while the results of the remaining have not been declared.

Published: 8:31 pm

Sangareddy: Since the State government has put the district administrations on alert to identify the persons, who had travelled to the UK during the past 20 days, the district administration has identified 26 such persons across Sangareddy. The health department has collected the samples from them. The results of 17 persons have tested negative while the results of the remaining have not been declared.

As over 40 countries across the globe had suspended flights to the UK as a new strain of Covid-119 found transmitting 70 per cent faster than previous strains, the Telangana government is taking all due care to identify the persons who had travelled to the UK during the past 20 days.

