Sangareddy: Collector assures to inquire into allegations against officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:26 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Sangareddy: District Collector A Sharat on Tuesday assured to inquire into the allegations levelled by the elected representatives against the officials of various department. He said the district administration will look into issues raised by the ZPTCs, MPPs and other people’s representatives.

Addressing the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here, the Collector said that he will order an inquiry into the allegations made by the ZPTC Nagulgidda against the local MPDO. When the ZPTC alleged that the said MPDO was not granting enough amount to units under the tribal corporation, Sharat said that he would order an inquire into the allegations.

When Nyalkal ZPTC alleged that the local Tehsildar was demanding Rs 5,000 bribe for even one-acre land registration, the Collector has assured to inquire into the allegations. When the elected representatives of local bodies levelled allegations, the Collector assured to inquire into such allegations.

He further said that the officials must be available to the local representatives. Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, MLAs Mahreddy Bhupal Reddy, K Manik Rao, T Jagga Reddy and others were present.