Sangareddy Collector suspends Residential School Principal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:59 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Collector A Sharath has suspended the Principal of Residential School Singur Rathaiah.

During a surprise visit to the institute on the eve of Teacher’s Day, the Collector found the premises of the hostel unhygienic. He has expressed anger as the staff failed to maintain even the dining hall and drinking water taps areas clean. The Collector has handed over the charge to Vice-principal Ch Ramakrishna.

