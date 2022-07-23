Nine held for gambling in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Nine accused persons who were arrested on the charges of involving in gambling at Ankoli village in Adilabad Rural mandal on Saturday

Adilabad: Nine persons were arrested for allegedly involving in banned gambling on the outskirts of Ankoli village in Adilabad Rural mandal on Saturday.

Liquid cash of Rs 16,560, six mobile phones and four motorbikes were seized from them. Adilabad Special Branch Inspector J Krishnamurthy said that the accused persons were Shaik Nayeem, Sadiq Ali, S Prabhakar, Firoz Khan, Md Fareed, Md Sajeed, K Ramulu, MA Hafeez and S Ramu, all belonging to different parts of Adilabad town.

They were detained while they were indulging in the offence in a secret tin-roofed hut, following a tip. The accused persons were handed to Adilabad Rural police for taking further action against them. CCS Sub-Inspector Ramesh and staffers of the special branch took part in the operation.