8 held for gambling, Rs 3.59 lakh cash seized in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:17 AM, Mon - 5 September 22

Representational Image The police handed over the apprehended persons and seized property Atmakur police for further action.

Warangal: Task Force team apprehended eight persons in the house of NSR hotel’s owner Sampath Rao under the limits of Atmakur police station limits on charges of gambling and seized RS. 3.59,040 from them on Sunday night.

The arrested include Kankanala Karunakar Reddy, Bandi Balaram Krishna, Muska Shiva Reddy, Suram Damodar Reddy, Vaddiraju Kavi Kumar, Racherla Gopi, Kolluri Arun, and Muniga Ranadheer. One more accused Sampath