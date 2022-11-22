| Sangareddy Financial Aid Given To Rain Affected House Owners In Patancheru

22 November 22

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy presented cheques worth Rs 3,200 each to 19 families whose houses were partially damaged in the constituency during the heavy rains this year.

Talking to the beneficiaries on Tuesday, the MLA said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government was a government for the poor. He said the Telangana government would extend all support to the poor and needy.

Patancheru Corporator Mettu Kumar Yadav, Peddakanjerla MPTC Venkat Reddy and others were present.