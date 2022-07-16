MLA pays Rs 16.40 lakh compensation from his pocket to rain hit citizens of his Constituency

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:03 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Sangareddy: In a rare gesture by a public representative, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has paid Rs 16.40 lakh compensation to the families from his constituency whose houses collapsed and to the farmers whose cattle were killed during the recent rains. The MLA has paid the entire amount from his pocket. After reviewing the impact of the week-long rains on the people of Patancheru Assembly Constituency, Mahipal Reddy has come to know that 80 houses were partially damaged during the rains.

He has paid Rs 10,000 cash for each of these victims. When he came to know that 13 cattle died due to electric shock and rains. Reddy has paid Rs 8.4 lakh to the farmers. While he had paid Rs one lakh to five milch cows and buffaloes, the MLA has paid a relatively smaller amount to the calves.

In addition to this, the Patancheru MLA has said that Transco will pay Rs 40,000 to the cattle which were electrocuted. He further said that the households, whose houses were damaged, will get Rs 3,200 cash each from the government. Talking to the beneficiaries, Reddy has said that he would be always there to support people from his Constituency. The beneficiaries have thanked the MLA for the immediate relief.