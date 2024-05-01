| Prevention Is Only Way To Avoid Falling Prey For Cyber Fraudsters Dsp

Prevention is only way to avoid falling prey for cyber fraudsters: DSP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 08:20 PM

Sangareddy: DSP (Cyber Crime) Sagareddy, N Venugopal Reddy has suggested that the medicos at MNR Medical College not fall prey to cyber fraudsters by clicking the links they sent.

Addressing the Medical College students as part of Cyber Jagrookta Diwas in Sangareddy on Wednesday, the DSP has said that many were falling prey to the fraudsters expecting free money. Reddy has said that prevention is the only way to avoid losing money.

He has spread awareness by explaining the modus operandi of different kinds of cyber crimes reported in the district and other parts of the state.

The DSP has asked them to lodge complaints by calling 1930 or logging into the NCRP portal if they lose any amount to cyber fraudsters.