Sangareddy, Medak receive rain on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 07:47 PM

Sangareddy: Farmers got much-needed relief as several parts of Sangareddy and Medak districts received moderate rains on Sunday evening.

Sangareddy, Patancheru, and Narayankhed assembly segments received heavy rain while the Zaheerabad segment witnessed rain in isolated pockets. Due to the lack of rain, the crops had started withering in many parts of the erstwhile district.