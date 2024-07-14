Sangareddy, Medak receive rain on Sunday

Sangareddy, Patancheru, and Narayankhed assembly segments received heavy rain while the Zaheerabad segment witnessed rain in isolated pockets.
Sangareddy: Farmers got much-needed relief as several parts of Sangareddy and Medak districts received moderate rains on Sunday evening.
Sangareddy, Patancheru, and Narayankhed assembly segments received heavy rain while the Zaheerabad segment witnessed rain in isolated pockets. Due to the lack of rain, the crops had started withering in many parts of the erstwhile district.