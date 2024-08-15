Sangareddy: One died, two injured as bus knocks down two-wheeler

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 07:48 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: One died, and two others were injured as an RTC bus knocked down a two-wheeler on NH-161B at Megyanayak Thanda on Thursday. The victim was Nelakanti Vilas (35) of Pedda Shankarampet. According to police, he going towards Pedda Shankarampet from Narayankhed on a two-wheeler along with his friends Suresh (35) and Praveen (36) when a bus coming in the opposite direction hit them. Vilas died on the spot while others sustained serious injuries. The injured were rushed to the government hospital Narayankhed for treatment. A case was registered.