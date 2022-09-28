Sangareddy: Pastor, four accomplices nabbed for kidnap

Sangareddy: A pastor, who was allegedly in an extramarital relationship with his brother-in-law’s wife, was arrested on charges of kidnapping his brother-in-law and threatening him.

The Ameenpur Police nabbed the pastor and four of his accomplices following a complaint from the victim.

The pastor was Teetla Deva Sikhamani (54) of Manjeera Nagar in Beeramguda colony. He was working as a pastor in a local church, while the victim was Raju (36) of New Sai Bhagwan Colony in Beeramguda.

DSP S Bheem Reddy said Raju, who got suspicious over his wife Padmaja’s behaviour, placed a mobile camera in his bedroom, after which he got visuals of Padmaja in a compromising situation with Deva Sikhamani on September 9. Raju then questioned Padmaja, who in turn informed Deva Sikhamani. She also left for her parents’ home a couple of days later. On September 13, Sikhamani with the help of his friends Kiran Goud, Kuntlolla Mallesh, Sai, Dinesh and Parshappa allegedly kidnapped Raju and took him to a photo studio owned by MD Aslam Khan. After forcibly deleting the video, they threatened Raju with serious consequences as well.

Raju managed to escape the next day and reached his native place in Yellendu in Bhadhradri-Kothagudem district, from where he returned to Beeramguda on September 26 and lodged a complaint with the Ameenpur Police, who then arrested Sikhamani, Kiran Goud, Mallesh Goud and Aslam Khan. Three suspects, Sai, Dinesh and Parsappa were absconding.