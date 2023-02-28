Sangareddy: Recently married man goes missing in Ameenpur

He has reportedly gone missing from his residence in Ameenpur on February 22

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Sangareddy: A man, who got married just seven months ago, has reportedly gone missing from his residence in Ameenpur on February 22.

According to the Ameenpur police, the missing person Pranay Kumar Reddy had got married to one Sailatha against the wishes of their parents seven months ago.

The two were natives of Hameed Nagar in Narsapur Mandal of Medak district. They moved to Bhavanipuram Colony in Ameenpur Municipality immediately after the marriage. Sailatha, in her complaint, said her husband left their home at 10 pm on February 22. Since then, he was not available on phone.

After searching at the homes of their relatives and friends, she filed a complaint with the Ameenpur police.