Sangareddy: Revenue officials clear 44,000 complaints on Dharani in fortnight

Following directions of Collector A Sharath, officials removed all the sub-divisions from the prohibited list except the one which was having a revenue dispute.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Collector A Sharath (Centre) Additional Collectors G Veera Reddy and Rajharshi Sha are interacting with people during the grievance day in Sangareddy.

Sangareddy: In a major relief to people who lodged complaints seeking solutions for their land issues on the Dharani portal, the Sangareddy Revenue department has resolved a record number of complaints in the last fortnight.

Over 37,000 revenue survey sub-division numbers from the prohibited list have been removed by the officials in this timeframe. Since revenue authorities had kept the entire survey numbers on the prohibited list, even if there was a single revenue dispute, the total transactions on the survey number were prohibited. Following directions of Collector A Sharath, officials removed all the sub-divisions from the prohibited list except the one which was having a revenue dispute.

Additional Collector (Revenue) G Veera Reddy said this provided a huge relief to thousands of farmers across the district. Meanwhile, apart from this, the revenue department has also resolved over 7,000 other issues connected to 15 Dharani website modules, clearing a majority of grievances during the fortnight-long special drive. The impact was visibly evident as there were only few people members turning up with grievances with Dharani-related complaints in their hands.

The Additional Collector said the district had 11.11 lakh acres of land which include forest, irrigation and other government lands. However, 8.62 lakh acres of land were registered on the Dharani website on 3.50 lakh Pattadhar Kathas. Reddy said the revenue department had so far received 99,752 complaints on Dharani since its inception. They have managed to solve 89,556 issues so far. with the remaining 2,327 complaints being under process. Reddy said they had kept 1.07 lakh revenue survey sub-divisions in the prohibited list. One lakh of these were solved so far. The remaining 7,500 were under process.

Saying that there was a chance to get corrections for mistakes published in the Pattadhar passbook, the Additional Collector said farmers could apply using TM-33 modules for corrections. To educate farmers and other landholders on new services being offered through Dharani by the revenue department, Reddy said they were going to place banners in villages across the district to help people resolve their land-related issues.