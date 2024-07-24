Sangareddy: Villagers oppose dump yard near Gundlamachanur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 04:20 PM

Sangareddy: Finding the right place for setting up a dump yard for Sangareddy municipality has become a tough task for civic officials. After facing stiff opposition from residents of villages located around Sangareddy town for years, the civic officials identified a piece of land about 15 km away from the town at Gundlamachanur in Hathnoora mandal for a dump yard. They also fixed a programme for inauguration of the dump yard with Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha. However, officials have canceled the programme as villagers were opposing the move strongly.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Narasimha Reddy, former vice-sarpanch of the village, said the government had permitted a host of chemical industries around their village which made their life difficult. Saying that many villagers were falling sick due to release of poisonous gases, Narasimha Reddy said the dump yard would further make life difficult for them. He appealed to officials to stop the move and shift the dump yard to another place.

“Why are the municipal officials planning to transport the garbage to a 15 km long distance every day by spending a huge amount on transportation?” he asked, adding that the citizens in and around the town had opposed their move to set up the dump yard close to their residences.

“When the locals, who were responsible for generating the waste, were not allowed to set up the dump yard, how could they expect the Gundlamachanur village to accept the proposal?” he asked. He said they would not make another mistake by allowing the dump yard on the premises of the village as they did by allowing chemical industries. The villagers said they would intensify their stir if municipal officials tried to go ahead with the proposal.