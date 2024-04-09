Sangarreddy: Panchayat Secretary suspended

In a statement, the Collector said Chary had failed to ensure that the waste was disposed of properly besides failing to supply drinking water.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 12:23 AM

Representational Image

Sangarreddy: Collector Valluru Kranthi on Monday suspended panchayat secretary of Kohir Lakshmana Chary, on charge of negligence in discharging duties. The Collector visited several villages in Kohir mandal.

In a statement, the Collector said Chary had failed to ensure that the waste was disposed of properly besides failing to supply drinking water.

Kranthi said waste was being dumped everywhere.