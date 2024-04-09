Sangarreddy: Panchayat Secretary suspended

In a statement, the Collector said Chary had failed to ensure that the waste was disposed of properly besides failing to supply drinking water.
Sangarreddy: Collector Valluru Kranthi on Monday suspended panchayat secretary of Kohir Lakshmana Chary, on charge of negligence in discharging duties. The Collector visited several villages in Kohir mandal.
Kranthi said waste was being dumped everywhere.