Have a mechanism in place to alert staff on possible reactor explosions in Pharma companies: Collector Kranthi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 06:43 PM

Sangareddy: Collector Valluru Kranthi has asked the industrialists to have a technology in place to alert the staff on possible explosions of reactors in Pharmaceutical companies.

In the wake of reactor blasts at SB Organics and Covalent Pharmaceuticals which claimed over 10 lives during the last couple of months, the Collector held a review meeting with industrialists, and different government departments associated with the industries at the Collectorate on Wednesday on standard operating procedure and industrial safety.

She has directed the management of pharmaceutical companies to change the expired reactors immediately. Asking the industries to submit a report on what measures they were taking on industrial safety, Kranthi has also directed the officials to submit a report on industrial mishaps that occurred during the past five years.

The Collector has asked the official to carry out an inspection by roping in a third party besides carrying out inspection by all the wings of district administration associated with the industries.

She has asked the officials to conduct a training programme for the pharmaceutical and allied industries on industrial safety and standard operating procedure during the third week of April. Asking the industries which were having reactors to maintain a log book, she has also directed the inspector of factories and pollution control board to carry out regular inspections without giving a miss.

The Collector has asked all the industries to be equipped with all the safety equipment. Kranthi has suggested the management of pharma companies submit a report on whether they were conducting any training sessions for their workers. She has also sought a report from management on what kinds of efforts they had put in to avoid industrial mishaps in the future.

General Manager District Industrial Centre Prasanth Kumar, District Fire Officer Srinivas, Pollution Control Board Officer Geetha, and representatives of different industries were present. (EOM)