Leakage is cause for the explosion: Sangareddy Collector

The Collector along with Tahsildar Fareen Sheik visited the factory on Wednesday night to verify the reasons behind the accident.

By varun keval Published Date - 3 April 2024, 10:10 PM

Sangareddy: Collector Valluru Kranthi said the explosion in SB Organics occurred due to a leakage in the reactor.

She said the four victims were identified as Company Director Ravi Sharma (45), Suresh Pal (50), a native of Madhya Pradesh, Dayananda (48) of Tamil Nadu and Subramanyam (36) of Andhra Pradesh.

More than 30 were injured in the mishap. The workers, whose condition was critical, were shifted to Care Hospital NIMS Hospitaland NIMS Hospital Punjagutta.

The remaining were undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Sangareddy and MNR Medical College, Sangareddy while one person was shifted to another private hospital.

The Collector has asked the Inspector of Factories to submit a report on the mishap soon after inspecting the sit