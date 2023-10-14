Sanidhya, Lakshya grab top honours

Sanidhya Karantoth clinched victory in the girls' under-14 category, while Lakshya Vardhan dominated the boys' under-14 category on the opening day at Lal Bahadur Stadium.

14 October 23

Hyderabad: Sanidhya Karantoth and Lakshya Vardhan emerged winners in girls’ and boys’ under-14 categories on the opening day of the TPL Hyderabad Open held at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

In the girls final, Sanidhya defeated Zoha Qureshi with 11-9 scoreline to emerge winner. Lakshya downed CD Praneeth Reddy 11-9 in the boys final.

Saketh Myneni, who will take to the court in season 5 of the TPL for the Hyderabad Strikers, said, “It was brilliant to see such a large number of young tennis players give it their all during the matches. Kunal and Mrunal are transforming the tennis landscape of India through their revolutionary ideas, especially the TPL App. They have taken me through it and it will surely help a lot of tennis players in India to improve their skills drastically and will surely help us to identify and develop the next tennis superstars of India.”

