Saketh eyes more success after Asian Games silver

In the Tennis Premier League, Saketh is excited to be part of the Hyderabad Strikers, who are the defending champions.

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 09:26 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

File photo of Saketh Myneni.

Hyderabad: Saketh Myneni is going great guns even at the age of 35. He won a silver medal in the men’s doubles event partnering with Ramkumar Ramanathan in the recent Asian Games at Hangzhou and also achieved his career-best doubles ranking of no. 74 this year. “I had an incredible experience at the Asian Games and to win a medal for the country in tennis was an absolute honour,” said Saketh.

Saketh, who took home gold and silver in the mixed and men’s doubles categories at the 2014 Asian Games, was pleased with his silver and saw it as a significant boost to his career. “A medal in the Asiad is of greater value given that I won after nine years.”

Saketh and Ramkumar had an exceptional run in the event which unfortunately ended with a hard-fought loss to Chinese Taipei pair of Yu-hsiou Hsu and Jason Jung in the final. “I was a little disappointed to miss out on the gold but satisfied with the progress made on the court,” the 35-year-old added.

In the Tennis Premier League, Saketh is excited to be part of the Hyderabad Strikers, who are the defending champions. “For the first time I will represent my city in the Tennis Premier League now after being drafted into the Hyderabad Strikers. There will be a lot of pressure given Hyderabad has done well in the last two seasons. Hopefully, in this edition, we will emerge champions,” Saketh revealed.

Given the expenses on the tour, the lanky player believes that increased corporate backing will encourage young players and contribute to the development of tennis in the nation. “The support of corporates to the younger players is excellent. It is important to guide the players at a young age. However, in our country the support is given after the individual has made a name at the highest level. But growing up, the kids need the support of family, the government and corporates,” he concluded.

Also Read Arctic Open: PV Sindhu goes down fighting in semifinals