Sanjay condemns ‘illegal’ arrests in Hyderabad

In a statement here on Thursday, he said that the TRS government which had hounded and persecuted the BJP workers during the election campaign was now harassing the party ranks in an act of revenge.

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that harassment of party workers is continuing even after the Dubbak by-election. He condemned illegal arrests of cadre and demanded their immediate release.

He said that the TRS government which had hounded and persecuted the BJP workers during the election campaign was now harassing the party ranks in an act of revenge. "It seems that the TRS government is worried about the repetition of Dubbak outcome in the days to come and is implementing a nefarious plan to instill fear among BJP workers."

He said that BJP was fully prepared to counter the illegal arrests of party workers and he warned that people of the State would teach TRS a befitting lesson in the days to come.

