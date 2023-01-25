Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’ completes 5 successful years of its release

Today, as the film completes five years, Bhansali Productions took to social media and shared snippets from the film, as they wrote, “With beauty, grace, honor, and love. Here’s reliving the spectacle with #5YearsOfPadmaavat (sic).”

Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: With beauty, grace, honour, and love, ‘Padmaavat’ was released five years ago. The spectacle created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali won us over with a story about beauty, valour, and true love that surpassed greed, and evil. The film starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh in the lead and was one of the biggest films of that year.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known all over the world for his cinematic marvels. ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Jodha Akbar’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Ramleela’, and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ amongst many others stand at the pinnacle defining his success as a filmmaker.

The maestro recently released his debut musical album, aptly titled ‘Sukoon’. The musical compositions are a global hit and music aficionados can’t stop raving about the album. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also composed music earlier for his directorial films such as ‘Guzaarish’, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram-Leela’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

‘Sukoon’ is another feather in the cap of this talented filmmaker.