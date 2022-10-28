Siddharth wishes rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari on birthday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:32 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Sidharth shared an adorable selfie of himself with Aditi and called her ‘princess of heart’.

Hyderabad: Aditi Rao Hydari is celebrating her 36th birthday on Friday. Siddharth, who is rumoured to be dating the ‘Padmaavat’ actor took to Instagram and wished her with a heart-warming post.

Sidharth shared an adorable selfie of himself with Aditi and called her ‘princess of heart’.

“Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. Pray all your dreams, the big ones, the small ones, and the ones yet unseen always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. PS- Growing up is for squares. Don’t(sic),” the ‘Bommarillu’ actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth (@worldofsiddharth)

Several fans in the comment section poured their love and blessings to the couple. “You look beautiful together…Happy birthday Aditi,” said a fan. “Bhabhi mil gayi bhaya (you found your bride brother) @worldofsiddharth(sic),” said another. “@aditiraohydari you people getting married???(sic),” asked the third user.

Siddharth and Aditi have reportedly started dating while shooting for their film ‘Maha Samudram’. They were several times seen attending events together. Though the couple is yet to officially confirm their relationship status, neither of them denied the relationship rumours.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the film ‘Hey Sinamika’ alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actor is currently filming for the movie ‘Gandhi Talks’, with Vijay Sethupathi, which went on floors in May 2022. Siddharth was last seen in the web series ‘Escaype Live’, created and directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary.