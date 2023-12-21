Sanju Samson scores his maiden century in ODIs

The Kerala batsman reached the triple figure mark in 110 balls.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:56 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

File Photo: Sanju Samson.

Hyderabad: Sanju Samson delivered when India required him most in the series decider against South Africa in Hyderabad.

Playing with caution and adapting to the situation, Samson scored his maiden ODI century, scoring 108 runs off 114 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes. The Kerala batsman reached the triple figure mark in 110 deliveries.

India, having lost both openers, urgently needed someone to step up with the bat, and Samson shouldered that responsibility, helping India reach a competitive total of 296 runs in 50 overs.

His partnership with Tilak Varma (50) of 116 runs off 136 balls rescued India from a potential collapse.

Rajat Patidar who Was playing his debut match for India scored 22 runs off 16 balls. Patidar made it into the playing XI as an opener replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad, who struggled to score runs in the series.

India score: 296/8 in 50 overs.