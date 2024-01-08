| Sankranti No Flying Kites On Thoroughfares In And Around Places Of Worship In Hyderabad

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy, issued the orders and it will be in force from 6 am on January 14 to 6 am on January 16

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 January 2024, 10:48 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police, through a notification, prohibited flying of kites on all thoroughfares in the city and, in and around the places of worship in the interest of maintenance of law and order and public safety.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy, issued the orders and it will be in force from 6 am on January 14 to 6 am on January 16.

The police also issued orders preventing loud speakers/ DJs in public space or public place, without obtaining permission from the police authorities concerned as per Rule 8 of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000.