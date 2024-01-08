Telangana: TSRTC urges women to carry original ID cards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 06:56 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Monday appealed to women travelers to produce their original identity cards to avail the ‘Maha Lakshmi’ free travel facility.

The passenger’s photograph and address should be clearly visible in the identity card. Any original identity card issued by Central and State governments is applicable for this scheme. The PAN card is not valid for free travel as it does not have an address, TSRTC authorities have clarified.

According to the TSRTC, it has come to the notice of the management that some people were showing colour photo copies on their smart phones despite repeatedly saying that original identity cards should be shown.

“Due to this the staff is facing difficulties and the travel time is also increasing. As a result, other passengers are facing inconvenience. All women passengers are requested to show original identity card and take zero ticket. If you do not have the original identity card, we request you to take the ticket after paying the money,” VC Sajjanar, Managing Director, TSRTC said.

Some were also arguing with the staff on why take zero ticket. This is incorrect. Government reimburses the TSRTC money based on issuance of zero tickets.

“If they travel without a zero ticket, they will be a loss to the organisation. So every woman passenger should get a zero ticket. If one travels without taking a ticket and is caught by the checking staff, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on them,” Sajjanar said.