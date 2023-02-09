Hyderabad CP CV Anand rewards HNEW team

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Thursday felicitated and gave cash rewards to the officers and men working in the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW).

The HNEW created a year ago after Anand took charge as Hyderabad Commissioner, since its inception detected 104 cases and 185 drug peddlers including 13 foreign nationals, 10 transporters and arrested 1075. Three Nigerian nationals, two Ivory Coast nationals and a Sudan national were deported to their countries for illegal stay.

“The stellar performance of H-NEW kept the drug peddlers at bay and helped in breaking many drug cartels not just in Telangana but in Goa, Mumbai and other cities too. Local peddlers, inter-state gangs, international suppliers, dark web deals were busted by H-NEW,” said Anand.

He also requested the youth not to fall prey to drugs and asked the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children.