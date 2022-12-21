Sardar Ravinder Singh takes charge as Civil Supplies Corporation chairman

Ravinder Singh, who had been an active participant of the Telangana Statehood movement as the member of the BRS, served as the Mayor of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation earlier.

Hyderabad: Sardar Ravinder Singh took charge as the new chairman of Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation at Civil Supplies Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday in the presence of Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eeshwar. He will serve in the post for two years.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravinder Singh said he would work in coordination with Minister Gangula Kamalakar to implement Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s vision. He called on the rice millers to plant 100 saplings each as part of the Chief Minister’s mission for a green Telangana.

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and Telangana State Police Housing Corporation chairman Koleti Damodar Gupta and others also attended.