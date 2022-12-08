Telangana: Former Karimnagar mayor Ravinder Singh appointed as Civil Supplies Chairman

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders with regard to this on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Karimnagar: Former Karimnagar Mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh has been appointed as chairman of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited. His tenure will be for two years. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders with regard to this on Thursday.

Incidentally, the news of the order being issued and reached Karimnagar a few moments after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao left the venue of Ravinder Singh’s daughter’s wedding here on Thursday.

