Sarva eyes 1 million users for yoga app

Sarva is backed by investors like Fireside Ventures, Mantra Capital and the Cutting Edge Group as well as celebrities Jennifer Lopez, Malaika Arora and Shikhar Dhawan, among others.

By | Published: 6:42 pm

New Delhi: Yoga-based wellness brand Sarva aims to cross the one-million monthly active users mark over the next one year through its digital platform as more people embrace healthier lifestyles.

Sarva is backed by investors like Fireside Ventures, Mantra Capital and the Cutting Edge Group as well as celebrities Jennifer Lopez, Malaika Arora and Shikhar Dhawan, among others.

“From April to January, we have about a half a million downloads and from that, about 2.5 per cent are paying users,” Sarva founder Sarvesh Shashi said.

Shashi said the company has moved from a mix of online-offline presence to focusing on online delivery of service.

“We will keep reinvesting in technology, content and marketing,” Shashi added.

The company is looking at hosting ‘Masterclasses’ with celebrities and trainers for a personalised user experience.

Sarva re-launched its app with over 1,500 hours of content including yoga workout videos, music, sleep stories and recipes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .