Sathvik emerges champion at Children Chess tournaments

In final round of U-11 event, Sathvik defeated V Srivatsav Sai to become clear winner with 5 points

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Winners of the U-11 and U-9 categories with their medals, in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Sathvik Gulakaram of The Creek Planet School emerged champion in the under-11 boys category while Tanishq Ekula of Srinidhi Global Olympiad School took top honours in the under-9 category at the Children Chess tournaments, organised by Pragathi Chess Foundation at Sundaraiah Bhavan, Pragathi Nagar on Monday.

In final round of U-11 event, Sathvik defeated V Srivatsav Sai to become clear winner with 5 points. In the U-9 event, Tanishq and S Reshwanth Reddy tied for the top spot with five points each but better tie-break score helped the former win the honours.

Final Placing: Under-11: 1. Sathvik Gulakaram (The Creek Planet School), 2.Palutla Suhas (4.5), 3. Jaikeerth Maram (4), 4. V Srivatsav (4), 5.Vikranth V (4), 6. Alan Pattayil Shajan (4), 7. Keerthi Goriparthi (3.5), 8.B Venkata Ajay Mitra (3.5), 9. S Sripranav (3.5), 10. Dheeraj Shankar Voleti (3.5);

Prize winners:

U-11 Boys: 1. Sathvik Gulakaram, 2.Palutla Suhas , 3.Jaikeerth Maram (4); Girls: 1.Keerthi Goriparthi, 2.Thanmayi Tayyala, 3.Mudedla Parnika, 4.Shri Anwita (3);

Final Placing: U-9: 1. Tanishq Ekula (Srinidhi Global Olympiad School; 5), 2. S Reshwanth Reddy (5), 3. Advik Reddy Moate (4.5), 4.Anvit Srivastava (4), 5. Abhiram Karthik Devulapalli (4), 6. Bhuvan Sai Vundemodhalu (4), 7.Sampathi Rao Sree Krishna (4), 8. Nirvaan Channa (4), 9. Imadabattini Joel (4), 10. Dia Partha Sarathy (4).

Prize winners: U-9 Boys: 1. Tanishq Ekula (Srinidhi Global Olympiad School), 2. S Reshwanth Reddy, 3.Advik Reddy Moate (4.5), 4. Anvit Srivastava (4); Girls: 1.Diya Parthasarathy (4), 2. Jaishna Sree P (3), 3.P Drithi(3), 4.Sanvi Balusu (3);

U-7 Boys: 1. Nirvaan Channa (4), 2. Devaddatta Atmakuru (4), 3.P Karthikeya Reddy (3), 4.Jithin Yalavarthi(3); Girls: 1. B Jayaswi (3), 2. V Samiksha (3), 3. K T Veda Samhitha (1), 4. V Ishika (1).

