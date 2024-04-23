Arul wins Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 11:09 PM

Arul Anandh

Hyderabad: Arul Anandh of Coimbatore won the Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

He scored 11 points out of 12 rounds to finish ahead of M Mahendra Teja and JR Ajjesh with 10 points each in second and third places respectively.

Results: Top Ten Places: 1. Arul Anandh, 2. M Mahendra Teja, 3. JR Ajjesh, 4. Mandar Lad, 5. P Karyasheel, 6. Balanandan Ayyappan, 7. Adhyayan Banerjee, 8. Kapil Lakhwani, 9. Gopal Krishna Maheshwari, 10. Sricharan Sandipagu; Best Woman: Tanisha Khandelwal, Best Veteran: K Rajagopal, Special Prize: KSSRA Praneeth.