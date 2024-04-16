Sricharan wins Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess tourney

Sricharan Sandipagu of Viveka Foster School, Ponnur, Andhra Pradesh won the Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 April 2024, 11:15 PM

Sricharan Sandipagu

He scored 12 points from as many rounds to finish ahead of Adhyayan Banerjee with 10.5 points and Krishna Rallabandi with 10 points in second and third places respectively.

Results: Top Ten Places: 1. Sricharan Sandipagu, 2. Adhyayan Banerjee, 3. Krishna Rallabandi, 4. Sarthak Joshi, 5. Anmol Singh, 6. Nanda Gopal, 7. Lasya Tummapudi, 8. Pamidi Jaswanth, 9. Shanmukha Vasudev, 10. Purav Khandelwal; Age category prize winners: U-15 Boys: 1. Sai Darahas, 2. Shaik Laqeet Ishaan; Girls: 1. Navya, 2. Rushitha Haju; U-13 Boys: 1. Dhruv Rachuri, 2. Anay Rajesh Manchala; Girls: 1. Sahasra Rallabandi, 2. Lopamudra Aadya; U-11 Boys: 1. Advay Bharathram, 2. V Sai Anirudh; Girls: 1. Varnika, 2. P Manimanjari; U-9 Boys: 1. Veersen Jain, 2. Adhvik Medishetty; Girls: 1. Kavya Nirvana, 2. Komalika Bandam; U-7 Boys: 1. Vihaan Kumar Rachuri; Girls: 1. Dyuthi Sri.