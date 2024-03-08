Chess: Akshaya emerges winner of A2H Selections tournament

Akshaya seized command to win the tie-break and emerge the winner as Saranya and Venu settled for second and third places respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 11:30 PM

Medal winners of the chess tournament on Friday.

Hyderabad: Akshaya Narahari of RACE Chess Academy emerged winner of the A2H Selections tournament at A2H Chess Academy, Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Friday.

After five rounds, Akshaya was tied with Saranya Devi Narahari and Venu Madhav at four points each. However, Akshaya seized command to win the tie-break and emerge the winner as Saranya and Venu settled for second and third places respectively.

Results: Top 10 Winners: 1. Akshaya Narahari (4), 2. Saranya Devi Narahari (4), 3. Kari Venu (4), 4. Surya Prakash Koundinya (3), 5. Barath Penumetsa (3), 6. N Aishwarya (2), 7. Nehasanvi Chitalangi (2), 8. B Malakondaiah (1.5), 9. Sunkari Rammurthy, 9. Sunkari Rammurthy (1), 10. GVN Mukesh (0.5)