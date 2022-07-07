| Satirical Poster Comes Up In Hyderabad On Lpg Price Hike

Satirical poster comes up in Hyderabad on LPG price hike

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: Days after the price of the commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 50, a satirical poster hitting out at the Narendra Modi government came up in the city on Friday.

“Modi sir image graph growing day-to-day,” read the poster along with the popular hashtag “bye bye Modi.”

Satirical poster on the ‘Man behind the Gas Cylinder price raise’ in #Hyderabad 🤭#ModiGas1105 pic.twitter.com/KpjQRzPzXo — YSR (@ysathishreddy) July 7, 2022

After the latest price hike of Rs 50, a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,105 in Hyderabad.

This is the fourth increase in the LPG rate since the Ukraine war. The price was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on March 22 and again by the same quantum on May 7. Rates went up by Rs 3.50 per cylinder on May 19. Of the Rs 244 per cylinder hike in the past year, Rs 153.50 increase happened since March 2022.

Working president of ruling TRS in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Wednesday criticised the NDA government over the hike in LPG prices. He said: “#AchheDin Aa Gaye Badhai Ho #LPG over Rs 1050 An increase again of Rs 50 Modi Ji’s Gift to all Indian Households.”

Meanwhile, widespread protests against the LPG cylinder price hike erupted across the State.

TRS activists staged protest demonstrations across the erstwhile Karimnagar and Adilabad districts. They raised slogans against the union government for imposing a burden on the common public by frequently increasing the price of cooking gas. They demanded the central government reduce the price of cooking gas immediately.