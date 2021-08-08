SATS chairman lauds Telangana athlete Nandini

Nandini will represent India in the upcoming Junior Athletics World Championship, scheduled to be held in Nairobi in Kenya from August 17 to 22

Hyderabad: Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy lauded State athlete A Nandini who will represent India in the upcoming Junior Athletics World Championship, scheduled to be held in Nairobi in Kenya from August 17 to 22. The State athlete will compete in 100m hurdles.

Venkateshwar Reddy said Nandini has been performing very well in the recent past and hoped she would represent India at the Olympics in the future. Nandini is the lone athlete from the State in a 27-member Indian team that will compete in the Junior Athletics World Championship.

