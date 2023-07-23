Satwik-Chirag wins Korea Open title

Indian duo comprising Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty emerged victorious in the highly competitive Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 01:48 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Satwik And Chirag

Yeosu (Korea): The star Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty triumphed in the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a 17-21 21-13 21-14 victory over Indonesian top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the men’s doubles final here on Sunday.

The Indians were a game down but came back strongly to register yet another title triumph.

On Saturday, the Indian duo entered the final with a thrilling straight-game win over world number two Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

Satwik and Chirag had won the Indonesia Super 1000 and Swiss Open Super 500 titles this year.

Since pairing up, Satwik and Chirag have won multiple titles, including Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas Cup gold, bronze medal in World Championships and wins in Super 300 (Syed Modi and Swiss Open), Super 500 (Thailand and India Open), Super 750 (French Open) and Indonesia Open Super 1000.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300.

One other category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.