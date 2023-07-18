Satwik smashes Guinness World Record, showcasing unprecedented speed in Badminton

Published Date - 11:59 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: When it comes to speed, athletes are constantly pushing the limits of human potential. From a breathtaking shuttlecock smash in badminton to lightning-fast deliveries in cricket and blistering speeds on race tracks, these records showcase the astonishing speeds achieved in various sports.

In a recent triumph, Indian badminton player Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy from Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh soared into the Guinness World Records by smashing the shuttlecock at a jaw-dropping speed of 565 kilometers per hour. This remarkable feat shattered a decade-long record previously held by Malaysian Tan Boon Heong. The Guinness World Records verified the achievement, cementing Satwick’s position as the fastest hitter in badminton history.

Satwick’s extraordinary smash was conducted at the Yonex factory gymnasium in Soka, Saitama, Japan, providing the perfect environment for him to unleash his power. The controlled setting allowed for accurate measurements and solidified his place in sporting history.

While badminton sets an incredible pace, other sports have their own share of speed demons. Shoaib Akhtar, the “Rawalpindi Express,” holds the record for the fastest delivery in cricket, bowling at an astounding 161.3 kilometers per hour. Formula 1 race cars have pushed the boundaries of velocity, with the highest recorded speed reaching a mind-boggling 372.5 kilometers per hour.

In tennis, power servers like John Isner and Georgina Garcia Perez have left their mark. Isner unleashed a thunderous serve at a blistering speed of 253 kilometers per hour, while Garcia Perez clocked an impressive 220 kilometers per hour on the women’s side. These serves demonstrate the raw power and athleticism required in the sport.

The world of motorsports also boasts incredible speeds. In the high-octane world of MotoGP, riders have pushed their skills and machines to achieve top speeds of up to 366.1 kilometers per hour, showcasing their fearlessness and precision on the track.

From the shuttlecock’s flight to the roar of engines, athletes in various sports continue to chase new frontiers of speed and redefine what is humanly possible. As records are shattered and new milestones are reached, the pursuit of pushing the boundaries of human potential remains a driving force. Who knows what incredible speeds and records will be achieved in the future as athletes continue to unleash their full potential?