Satya emerges champion at TS Ranking Table Tennis Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: A Satya of Gujarati Seva Mandal (GSM) bagged her second title in as many days as she defeated K Shrestha Reddy 4-1 in the under-15 girls final at the 21st AWASA Late Sri Ananth Narayan Reddy And Smt Rameshwaramma Memorial State Ranking Table Tennis Championship on Saturday.

On Friday, Satya bagged the singles title in the under-13 category. She is also in line for two more titles as she entered finals of the under-17 and under-19 girls title clashes. In the under-17 semis, she defeated K Shrestha Reddy 4-1 while she got the better of K Ikshitha of AWA 4-2 in the under-19 girls semifinals.

Results:

U-15 Boys: Final: Jatin Dev (SPHS) bt Arush Reddy (SGUTTA) 4-0 (11-9,11-6,11-6,11-4);

Semis: Arush Reddy (SGUTTA) bt Shaurya Raj Saxena (AVSC) 4-2 (11-9,11-7,15-13,5-11,7-11,11-6); Jatin Dev (SPHS) bt Akshay (AWA) 4-2 (8-11,8-11,11-9,11-5,11-8,11-4);

Girls: Final: A Satya (GSM) bt K Shrestha Reddy (GSM) 4-1 (12-14,12-10,11-6,11-8,11-7);

Semis: K Shrestha Reddy (GSM) bt Pragyansha Patra (VPG) 4-0 (13-11,11-9,11-4,11-6); A Satya (GSM) bt P Jalani (VPG) 4-0 911-7,11-8,12-10,11-4);

U-17: Boys: Final: Arush Reddy (SGUTTA) bt Jatin Dev (SPHS) 4-3 (11-8,11-7,12-14,11-7,7-11,9-11,11-8);

Semis: Jatin Dev (SPHS) bt Akshay (AWA) 4-0 (11-3,11-8,11-4,11-7); Arush Reddy (SGUTTA) bt K Ishanth (AWA) 4-0 (11-8,11-9,11-5,11-6);

Girls: Semis: A Satya (GSM) bt K Shrestha Reddy (GSM) 4-1 (8-11,11-9,11-7,11-7,11-8); HS Nikhitha (VPG) bt Kavya (AWA) 4-3 (16-14,4-11,11-9,11-6,11-13,11-13,11-9);

U-19: Boys: Semis: Keshavan Kannan (SGUTTA) bt Trishul Mehra (LBS) 4-1 (11-8,11-8,11-7,9-11,11-9); Jatin Dev (SPHS) bt Shaurya Raj Saxena (AVSC) 4-2 (9-11,11-5,11-9,11-8,3-11,12-10);

Girls: Semis: P Jalani (VPG) bt N Bhavitha (GSM) 4-2 (6-11,11-8,11-6,11-6,6-11,11-8); A Satya (GSM) bt K Ikshitha (AWA) 4-2 (5-11,13-11,5-11,11-7,14-12,11-8);

Men: Semis: Mohd Ali (AVSC) bt Vanshal Singhal (AVSC) 4-3 (10-12,6-11,11-9,11-6,7-11,11-6,11-4); DR V Chandrachud (SGUTTA) bt Zubair Farooqui (HCTT) 4-1 (11-5,12-10,11-6,7-11,11-5);

Women: Semis: Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) bt HS Nikhitha (VPG) 4-3 (6-11,11-3,5-11,11-13,11-6,11-6,11-7); Nikhat Banu (RBI) bt N Bhavitha (GSM) 4-0 (11-6,14-12,11-,11-9);

Men’s Doubles: Final: Vansh Singhal/Swarnendu bt P Vighney Reddy/DR Chandrachud 3-0 (11-7,11-9,11-9);

Semis: P Vighney Reddy /DR Chandrachud bt Somraj Roy /Santosh Kumar 3-1 (6-11,11-8,11-5,11-5); Vansh Singhal/Swarnendu bt Trishul Mehra/Anoop Amara 3-0 (13-11,11-9,11-5).