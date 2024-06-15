Save podu lands without affecting farmers, says Forest Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 06:55 PM

Forest Minister Konda Surekha and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya participated in the meeting regarding Podu Lands on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Forest Minister Konda Surekha on Saturday directed Forest officials to save podu lands without affecting the farmers’ interests and their livelihood.

“During sensitive situations, do not subject the farmers cultivating podu lands to any inconvenience and face any disciplinary actions,” she told officials during a meeting here. The Minister said the State government was coordinating on all fronts to protect podu farmers’ rights and forest officials as well. There was no issue with farmers, who have been cultivating podu lands for years but those trying to occupy new podu lands against rules, would not be spared, she said.

Referring to the attack on forest officials at Nizamabad on Friday, the Minister said while according priority in saving the people’s rights, equal priority would be given to safe forest lands. Stating that irregularities in allotment of podu lands to ineligible people had come to her notice, the Minister directed the officials to submit a report on the allotment of podu lands during the BRS government’s tenure.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya, who also participated in the meeting, said forest officials were raising objections on taking up different works in villages, citing government guidelines. She asked the Forest Minister to issue directions to the forest officials to permit development works in the villages.

Forest department rules were turning into hurdles for execution of union government development works in the State. During meetings with union government officials, podu lands issue should also be raised and efforts should be made to work out a permanent solution for the podu lands issue, the Panchayat Raj Minister said, adding that forest officials should work in coordination in the cases relating to farmers cultivating podu lands.