Say cheers to Theka Coffee!

Hyderabad now has a 'theka' serving coffee in beer bottle

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 06:40 AM, Tue - 27 June 23

The coffee chain has unique variants which includes Palang Tod, Next Level, Coffee Ki Jawani, and Minto Rani. . — Photos: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Ever imagined drinking coffee in a beer bottle? You can now experience this at a quirky yellow and pink-themed stall called ‘Theka Coffee’ in Hyderabad. This coffee chain has opened 30 thekas in the past eight days, mostly in Madhapur and Gachibowli. Theka Coffee rose to fame after being featured in ‘Shark Tank India Season One’ in 2022. Although they were rejected by all the sharks on the show, the company went on to successfully establish 120 kiosks across the country.

“The inspiration for the name ‘Theka Coffee’ draws from the vibrant culture of Punjab, where the concept of thekas exists as establishments that primarily serve alcoholic beverages,” said Abhishek Acharya, co-founder of Theka Coffee.

However, since it originated from Ahmedabad of Gujarat, a dry State, they wanted to provide people with a unique and enjoyable drink even in the absence of alcohol. Unlike many coffees that are made using espressos, Theka Coffee uses cold brews to make coffee. This cold brew is made by steeping coarsely ground coffee in cold water for 16-36 hours. With an aim to transform the coffee industry by infusing it with creativity, humour and a unique Indian identity, they also started serving coffee in beer bottles. If you happen to order multiple drinks, they’ll also serve them in a beer bucket.

“The concept struck me while I was enjoying a beer at a bar and I noticed the lacklustre presentation of the coffee served to a person sitting nearby. The coffee arrived in a damp glass, and at that moment it dawned on me that I wanted to offer cold coffees in an appealing manner,” the 30-year-old said.

Abhishek always enjoyed the experience of holding a beer bottle more than drinking it and this became the driving force behind the concept. The coffee chain has unique variants rolled out at their theka, which include Palang Tod, Next Level, Coffee Ki Jawani, and Minto Rani, among others.

These names came from the language the founder commonly uses in his daily life and his personal experiences. One of their best sellers is the Palang Tod, a strong coffee made from dark roasted beans that pushes the boundaries of intensity. Their coffees are usually priced around Rs 130. Looks like the rejection from Sharks only motivated the founders to work harder and make their Theka Coffee a favourite in every city!