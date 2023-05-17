SBI fake message alert! Do not fall for “bank account temporarily locked” messages

These messages have been circulated by scammers, and if you receive such messages, don’t respond or click any links in the message that might lead to hacking your bank account.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:08 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: Are you a State Bank of India (SBI) customer and receiving any messages that your account is blocked temporarily? Then be alert! Don’t fall into the trap of the scammers. Several SBI customers are raising complaints that they are receiving messages that their account is temporarily locked due to suspicious activity. These messages have been circulated by scammers, and if you receive such messages, don’t respond or click any links in the message that might lead to hacking your bank account.

PBI Fact Check, the official government fact-checker, warned SBI customers about fake messages. “A fake message impersonating SBI claims that the recipient’s account has been temporarily locked due to suspicious activity. Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your banking details. Report such messages immediately on report.phishing@sbi.co.in,” posted PBI Fact Check.

The SBI bank asked the customers to report report.phishing@sbi.com if they received a call or any messages. It also said that they never send emails, SMS, or call customers for identification.