State Bank of India takes up CSR activities in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:52 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: State Bank of India (SBI) Managing Director Swaminathan Janakiraman visited Hyderabad Circle to participate in CSR initiatives. The SBI presented a 7- seater Maruti EECO van to CR Foundation, Kondapur. He emphasised the Bank’s CSR philosophy of positively impacting weaker sections. He also took part in the plantation drive. SBI planned to plant 75,000 saplings across Telangana during July and August.

Amit Jhingran, Chief General Manager, said SBI this year committed to spend more towards sustainability initiatives, transformation of some Government Schools, PHCs, anganwadis and other welfare measures. SBI Hyderabad Commercial Clients Group General Manager K Phanendra Nath and other top officials were present, said a release.