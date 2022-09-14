State Bank of India holds Export Utsav in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:59 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Hyderabad: State Bank of India in collaboration with with industry bodies FTCCI and FICCI conducted `Export Utsav’ on Wednesday at FTCCI. Red Hills. The theme was `Emerging Business and Financial Opportunities for Exporters’.

More than 150 exporters participated in the seminar. Export process, procedure, documents involved, potential in the market and related aspects were explained in the seminar.

SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM Amit Jhingran addressed the meeting and shared the importance of exports. SBI Hyderabad Circle Network 1 General Manager Manju Sharma also addressed the seminar.

FTCCI Anil Agarwal President, Banking Finance and Insurance Committee Chair Premchand Kankaria and SBI treasury team General Manager Navin Kumar Jha explained various aspects of forex management and derivative to the participants.

International export trainers Paresh Solanki and Sankit Soni were invited to address the participants. Directorate General of Foreign Trade Assistant Director B Ramesh informed about the facilities available to exporters, a release said.