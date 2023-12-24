SBI Hyd Circle record easy win

Batting first, Chandigarh side posted 125/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Hyderabad chased down the target with the loss of two wickets.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:59 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: Efforts of Vishal Sharma with the ball (3/21) and B Sumanth’s unbeaten 51-run knock guided SBI Hyderabad Circle to an easy eight-wicket win over SBI Chandigarh in the ongoing All India Inter-Circle Cricket tournament held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Brief Scores: SBI Chandigarh 125/8 in 20 overs (Himanshu 31; Vishal 3/21) lost to Hyderabad 129/2 B Sumanth 51 no, Danny Derek Prince 43).

Mumbai 94/9 in 20 overs lost to Chennai 95/4 in 16 overs; Bhopal 140/7 in 20 overs lost to Delhi 142/9 in 20 overs. Lucknow 162 in 20 overs lost to Amaravthi 174/15.1 overs; Jaipur 135/7 in 20 overs bt Guwahati 107 in 19.3 overs; Thiruvanthpurnam 203/6 in 20 overs , Ahmedabad 161/6 in 20 overs