SBI wealth hub launched at Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:38 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: State Bank of India (SBI) has launched its wealth management services ‘SBI Wealth Hub’, which now has presence in 102 major centres with a network of 232 wealth hubs, was launched at Secunderabad on Saturday.

The SBI Wealth Hub was inaugurated by Rajesh Kumar, CGM, SBI, Hyderabad Circle in the presence of Sukhvinder Kaur, CGM (Wealth and Premier Banking), SBI, Corporate Centre, Mumbai and other senior bank officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Kumar said, “We are glad to launch the 12 th wealth hub in the twin cities. Introducing wealth business has been one of the strategic business priorities of SBI as we have numerous HNI clients whose banking needs require highly specialized services.”

High Network Individuals (HNI) clients would be offered best products across categories from leading fund houses. They will also have the flexibility to invest, transact and view their portfolio through digital channels such as internet banking, mobile and remote relationship model.

The bank officials invited HNI customers to avail the benefits of SBI Wealth and experience a new level of banking and investment services.