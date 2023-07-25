Scan QR code for tea, coffee at this automated café

WTC, an automatic vending machine, not just dispenses tea and coffee but also hot lemon tea and badam milk, besides chilled water bottles and packaged biscuits

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:00 AM, Tue - 25 July 23

The WTC machine by GemOpencube.

Hyderabad: Want a quick bite or a hot beverage? Just scan a Quick Reaction (QR) code on this machine to get a piping hot tea or coffee and biscuit.

Hyderabad-based GemOpencube Technologies, which has come up with Water, Tea and Coffee (WTC), an innovative and unique vending machine, is changing the way hot beverages and quick bites are served.

The WTC, an automatic vending machine, not just dispenses tea and coffee but also hot lemon tea and badam milk, besides chilled water bottles and packaged biscuits. Each of these items comes with a QR code. All one needs to do is scan the code on any UPI app — such as GPay or Paytm — and take away a 90 ml of hot beverage. Samosas, puffs and cakes will soon be added to the quick-bite menu.

Currently, there are automated machines that dispense only tea, coffee and water bottles. However, these cost a bomb for the self-employed to invest in. On the other hand, setting up a tea stall requires a minimum of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, besides a tea master. At Rs 1.67 lakh per unit, the WTC, a low-cost machine approved under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, is a boon for the self-employed.

“This machine is best for self-employment. A customer can earn a minimum of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 a day after daily expenses,” GemOpencube Technologies Pvt Ltd founder-CEO P Vinod Kumar told Telangana Today.

The machine, which comes with insurance and service for one year, has the capacity for 100 water bottles, 150 cups each of tea, coffee, badam milk and lemon tea, and 50 biscuit packs in one load. Another unique feature is that it comes with the digital signage with centralised advertisements, enabling customers to generate additional income.

“The TSRTC and APSRTC have asked us to deploy the machines in all bus stations. We have received 300 orders since the launch last month. In the next couple of months, the machines are expected to reach every State in the country,” Kumar said.